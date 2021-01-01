Pakistan
20 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan
- As many as 17,732 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 183 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.
01 Jan 2021
QUETTA: About 20 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18,168 in Balochistan on Thursday.
According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 454153 people were screened for the virus till December 31 out of which 20 more were reported positive.
