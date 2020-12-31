AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qadri urges ulema, educational institutions to play role in promotion of Dawah

  • The religious minister also discussed the ethics of Dawah while adding that a preacher must have a soft spoken attribute in his personality.
APP 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday urged religious scholars and educational institutions to play their due role for dissemination of Islam’s message of harmony and peace.

Addressing the concluding session of the two days international conference on “ Contemporary challenges for Dawah and their elucidation in the light of Seerah” organized by Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University (IIU), he said a preacher must be reflection of Seerah to get best results.

He opined that Mosque and the Minber are playing the vital role in an Islamic society and they have complete freedom in Pakistan. He called for addressing the challenges of Dawah and sought their solution in the light of Seerah.

Talking about youth and Dawah, he urged media, religious scholars and educational institutions to let the youth know that Dawah is the legacy of Prophets.

The religious minister also discussed the ethics of Dawah while adding that a preacher must have a soft spoken attribute in his personality.

IIUI Rector, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said in his speech that prevailing uncertainty and difficulties in the society are the causes of apathy to religion. He said Islam promotes harmony, peace and this message is needed to be delivered in best manner to counter many of things.

He hailed Dawah academy for arranging an important conference and also appreciated its service in community building. He hoped that the recommendations will be helpful for many important forums of Muslim world.

The conference participants agreed in the recommendations that Dawah must be included as a subject in the curricula. They opined that educational institutions with the help of religious scholars must create a milieu of promotion for the training of Dawah. Scholars and experts from 15 countries participated in the conference while nearly 70 research papers were presented in its various sessions.

Participants stressed for devising a coherent, comprehensive and a practical strategy to counter Islamophobia. The participants noted that digital media is the best medium to counter Islamophobia and disseminate Islam’s true message of peaceful coexistence, dialogue and tolerance.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Incharge Dawah Academy, while thanking the guests, elaborated the goals and objectives of the conference. He vowed that such activities will continue in the future. The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Amir Tuaseen, member Board of Governors of IIUI and faculty members of the university.

Noor ul Haq Qadri

Qadri urges ulema, educational institutions to play role in promotion of Dawah

PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products

Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf

14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

'Made in Israel' alcohol hits Dubai's liquor stores as thousands of Israelis flock to Emirate

US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters