Business & Finance
Moderna to supply 40mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea
31 Dec 2020
Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it will supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the South Korean government, with deliveries starting in May.
The vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use in the United States and Canada, is not currently approved in South Korea.
The company said it would work with regulators to pursue an approval prior to the distribution of the vaccine.
