AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open over virus fears

  • Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has slipped to 122nd in the world after an injury-ravaged three years.
AFP 31 Dec 2020

LONDON: Andy Murray has pulled out of what was due to be his first tournament of the season in Florida next week because of coronavirus concerns.

The former world number one accepted a wild card into the Delray Beach Open and had been due to play his first match next Friday but has decided the trip is too risky.

"After much deliberation with my team I've decided not to travel to play in Delray Beach," said Murray

"Given the increase in Covid rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimise the risks ahead of the Australian Open.

"I'm really thankful for the understanding of the tournament and I look forward to playing there soon."

The 33-year-old has been given a wild card for the Australian Open and will travel Down Under in mid-January before a period of quarantine prior to the start of the first Grand Slam of 2021 on February 8.

Australia has strict protocols regarding entry to the country and travelling to the United States first, where coronavirus cases remain high, could potentially jeopardise his plans.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has slipped to 122nd in the world after an injury-ravaged three years.

British number one Dan Evans has also pulled out of Delray Beach and the pair will continue to prepare in London ahead of the new season.

Andy Murray Grand Slam champion

Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open over virus fears

PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products

Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf

14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

'Made in Israel' alcohol hits Dubai's liquor stores as thousands of Israelis flock to Emirate

US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters