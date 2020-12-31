Rupee appreciates 45 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee appreciated by 45 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs159.83 as compared to the previous day's closing of 160.28.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159.9 and Rs160.5 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 17 paisas and closed at Rs196.64 against the last day’s trading of Rs196.47, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisas to close at Rs1.54 against Rs.1.55 paisa whereas an increase of 148 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs218.45 as compared to its last closing of Rs 216.97.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 12 paisa and 11 paisa respectively to close at Rs 43.51 and Rs 42.60 respectively.