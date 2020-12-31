World
Britain steadfast in support for Gibraltar sovereignty
- Earlier on Thursday, Spain and Britain reached a preliminary agreement to keep the Gibraltar land border open.
- "We remain steadfast in our support for Gibraltar and its sovereignty," Raab said.
31 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain remains steadfast in support of Gibraltar's sovereignty and is committed to mitigating the impact of Britain's full exit from the European Union, Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, Spain and Britain reached a preliminary agreement to keep the Gibraltar land border open.
"We remain steadfast in our support for Gibraltar and its sovereignty," Raab said. "All sides are committed to mitigating the effects of the end of the Transition Period on Gibraltar, and in particular ensure border fluidity, which is clearly in the best interests of the people living on both sides."
