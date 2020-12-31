AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Sigma Motors Launches Pakistan's First Solar, Electric and Fuel Car.

  • Sigma Motors Launches its hybrid car HS Q4 in Pakistan with three different solar, electric and fuel variants.
BR Web Desk 31 Dec 2020
Source: Sigma Motors
Source: Sigma Motors

Sigma Motors Launches its hybrid car HS Q4 in Pakistan. The Sigma Motors HS Q4 will be Pakistan's first solar, electric and fuel car.

The HS Q4 comes in three variants: EV Standard, EVS Solar, and EVS Premium, and is now available for booking in four colors including white, blue, red and orange, as reported by Pakwheels.com

Sigma Motors' new car is both environment-friendly and cost-effective. The HS Q4 will have solar plates along with an electric motor to charge the car.

The car will also feature a 150-200Km range extender 6 litre petrol engine and a smart Battery Management System (BMS). Other main features include a power steering, power windows, rear camera, brake booster, alloy rims, central and power locking, LED headlamps and fog lights.

The EVS Standard (Electric Only) variant is priced at Rs. 1,895,000, while the EVS Solar (Electric + Solar) variant costs Rs. 1,995,000. Moreover, the EVS Premium (Electric + Solar + Fuel) is priced at Rs. 2,125,000.

Sigma HS Q4 can be booked now with 50% upfront payment. The car will be ready to be delivered within 60-75 days with a one-year or 20,000km warranty.

