Sindh forms district committees to administer COVID-19 vaccinations

Sindh health department has formed district committees to administer COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as it arrives in Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the department, the committee will be headed by deputy commissioner of every district of the province, while concerned district’s senior superintendent of police (SSP), district health officer (DHO), MS hospital and others will be members of the committee.

The committees have been formed on the directions of the National Vaccine Task Force.

They will be responsible to ensure the availability of the vaccines in their respective districts of the province.