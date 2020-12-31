AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

President Trump briefed on Chinese attempts to fund insurgents in Afghanistan

  • Earlier this month, President Donald Trump received unconfirmed information that China sought to pay non-state actors to attack American forces in Afghanistan.
  • In a press briefing on Thursday, Wang Wenbin, Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the accusation as slanderous, stating that it was "completely nonsense and completely fake news".
BR Web Desk Updated 31 Dec 2020

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump received unconfirmed information that China sought to pay non-state actors to attack American forces in Afghanistan.

As reported by CNN, according to a senior administration official, the classified intelligence (which is expected to be declassified by the Trump Administration) was presented to the President in his daily briefing on the 17th of December, and was delved into further detail with the President's national security adviser.

While these allegations are undoubtedly serious, information pertaining to this alleged interference remains uncorroborated, but are reminiscent of reports from earlier this year, which claimed that Russia has offered Afghan insurgents bounties to kill American forces in Afghanistan.

Reportedly, that information appeared in the President's intelligence briefing, and went unnoticed for weeks, as President Trump has yet to call Russia out on the matter.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Wang Wenbin, Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the accusation as slanderous, stating that it was "completely nonsense and completely fake news".

Wenbin mentioned that "[China] has always pursued an independent foreign policy of peace" and "never initiated a war to others, let alone funded non-state actors to attack other countries"; adding that "China supports the process of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, and does not get involved in the internal conflicts in Afghanistan".

The Biden transition team also stated that they would not speak on the matter due to the uncorroborated nature of the intelligence, adding that the President-elect has "no greater concern than the safety of our service members".

The White House has yet to comment on the matter.

China United States Afghanistan dispute insurgency

President Trump briefed on Chinese attempts to fund insurgents in Afghanistan

14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters