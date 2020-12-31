65% of Pakistanis are happy despite hardships of coronavirus pandemic: Survey

The End of Year Survey 2020 conducted by Gallup Pakistan has revealed that despite the coronavirus pandemic and the economical hardships, 65% of Pakistanis are happy with their lives.

The Gallup International End of Year Survey (EoY) was carried out in 41 countries around the world. A total of 38,709 persons were interviewed globally, out of which around 1000 men and women were interviewed in Pakistan.

In the survey, conducted this year from October 9 to November 2, 65% of Pakistanis said they are happy. About 25 % of Pakistanis said they are unhappy, whereas, 8% said they are somewhere between happy and unhappy.

Meanwhile, 54% of the world’s population describe themselves as happy with only 14% saying they are unhappy. While 31% say they are in between happy and unhappy. Moreover, 43% believed that 2021 will be better than 2020.