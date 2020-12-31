AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Pakistan

65% of Pakistanis are happy despite hardships of coronavirus pandemic: Survey

  • 25 % of Pakistanis said they are unhappy.
    • 54% of the world’s population described themselves as happy with only 14% saying they are unhappy.
Aisha Mahmood 31 Dec 2020

The End of Year Survey 2020 conducted by Gallup Pakistan has revealed that despite the coronavirus pandemic and the economical hardships, 65% of Pakistanis are happy with their lives.

The Gallup International End of Year Survey (EoY) was carried out in 41 countries around the world. A total of 38,709 persons were interviewed globally, out of which around 1000 men and women were interviewed in Pakistan.

In the survey, conducted this year from October 9 to November 2, 65% of Pakistanis said they are happy. About 25 % of Pakistanis said they are unhappy, whereas, 8% said they are somewhere between happy and unhappy.

Meanwhile, 54% of the world’s population describe themselves as happy with only 14% saying they are unhappy. While 31% say they are in between happy and unhappy. Moreover, 43% believed that 2021 will be better than 2020.

Coronavirus lockdown Gallup survey pandemic Pakistanis world Gallup International End of Year Survey

