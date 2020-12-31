Year 2020: Pakistan successfully raised grave human rights violations in IIOJK at UN sessions: Akram

(Karachi) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that Pakistan highlighted Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at United Nations sessions held throughout the year 2020, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

In a video message, Akram said the legal, political and moral case for Kashmiris freedom struggle was laid out, citing the Pakistan-sponsored resolution on the peoples to self-determination which was unanimously adopted the General Assembly.

He said the Security Council discussed the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir twice in the year and India’s state terrorism was continually exposed.

Munir Akram said we are also working to counter disinformation networks by alerting the world to the real and present danger emanating from false Indian propaganda through identity theft, technical abuse and false attribution to the UN system.

Earlier, a report released by Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir transpired that 65 civilians were killed 'extra-judicially' in IIOJK in 2020.

It stated that 232 freedom fighters and 177 Indian troops, were killed in gunfights and staged clashes from January 1 to December 30 this year. Some 65 civilians were killed 'extra-judicially, including the three labourers while 2,773 people were detained and arrested by Indian forces and put in different jails.