Markets
South Korea December inflation inches down, 2020 rate at 0.5%
- The average consumer inflation rate for the whole year inched up to 0.5% from a record low.
31 Dec 2020
SEOUL: South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.5% in December from a year earlier, slightly down from 0.6% in November and just below the market's expectations, government data showed on Thursday.
The average consumer inflation rate for the whole year inched up to 0.5% from a record low of 0.4% in 2019, matching the Bank of Korea's estimates, Statistics Korea data showed.
Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4
South Korea December inflation inches down, 2020 rate at 0.5%
Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm
Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR
65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report
Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms
US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat
Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US
US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?
What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact
Read more stories
Comments