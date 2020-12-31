AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
South Korea December inflation inches down, 2020 rate at 0.5%

  • The average consumer inflation rate for the whole year inched up to 0.5% from a record low.
Reuters 31 Dec 2020

SEOUL: South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.5% in December from a year earlier, slightly down from 0.6% in November and just below the market's expectations, government data showed on Thursday.

The average consumer inflation rate for the whole year inched up to 0.5% from a record low of 0.4% in 2019, matching the Bank of Korea's estimates, Statistics Korea data showed.

south korea inflation South Korea stocks Statistics Korea data

