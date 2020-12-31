AVN 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
Dec 31, 2020
Corn hits 6-1/2-year high as Argentina limits exports

  • US soybean futures rose for a third straight session, hitting a six-and-a-half-year high.
Reuters 31 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: Chicago corn futures extended gains on Thursday to hit their highest in six-and-a-half years, after major exporter Argentina said it would be restricting exports of the grain and as dry weather continued to threaten harvests in the region.

US soybean futures rose for a third straight session, hitting a six-and-a-half-year high on concerns over dry weather in Argentina, while wheat inched higher to a six-year high.

