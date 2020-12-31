Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

Pakistan Army has shot down 16 Indian quadcopters this year after it violated Pakistan's airspace.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on Wednesday, Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian Army quadcopter in Hotspring Sector across the Line of Control (LoC).

The quadcopter had come 100 meters inside own territory, the ISPR said. "The unprovoked act was responded befittingly wherein own troops shot down the quad-copter," the military's media wing said.

Meanwhile, due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Khuiratta sector along LoC, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, 35, was martyred. The Pakistan Army responded befittingly which resulted in heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material.

The ISPR also said that Indian troops also initiated ceasefire violation in Kotkotera Sector deliberately targeting the civilian population.

Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Kotkotera Sector deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics in Phalni Bazar, a 34-year-old male suffered critical injuries, ISPR said.

"Pakistan army responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire," ISPR said.