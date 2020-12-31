AVN 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
CHCC 143.14 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.94%)
DCL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
HASCOL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HBL 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.33%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.47%)
JSCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.18%)
MLCF 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
OGDC 104.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
PAEL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIBTL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIOC 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
PSO 216.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.66%)
SNGP 44.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.75%)
STPL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
TRG 90.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.09%)
UNITY 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,609 Increased By ▲ 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 23,217 Increased By ▲ 54.44 (0.24%)
KSE100 43,730 Increased By ▲ 34.81 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,159 Increased By ▲ 19.73 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

  • On Wednesday, Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian Army quadcopter in Hotspring Sector across LoC where it had come '100 meters inside own territory'.
  • Due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Khuiratta sector along LoC, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, 35, was also martyred.
Aisha Mahmood 31 Dec 2020

Pakistan Army has shot down 16 Indian quadcopters this year after it violated Pakistan's airspace.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on Wednesday, Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian Army quadcopter in Hotspring Sector across the Line of Control (LoC).

The quadcopter had come 100 meters inside own territory, the ISPR said. "The unprovoked act was responded befittingly wherein own troops shot down the quad-copter," the military's media wing said.

Meanwhile, due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Khuiratta sector along LoC, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, 35, was martyred. The Pakistan Army responded befittingly which resulted in heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material.

The ISPR also said that Indian troops also initiated ceasefire violation in Kotkotera Sector deliberately targeting the civilian population.

Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Kotkotera Sector deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics in Phalni Bazar, a 34-year-old male suffered critical injuries, ISPR said.

"Pakistan army responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire," ISPR said.

India Pakistan Kashmir LOC ISPR Pakistan Army's soldiers LoC ceasefire violation quadcopter Pakistani airspace

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US

US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?

What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters