AVN 93.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.9%)
BOP 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
CHCC 143.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
DCL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HBL 132.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.94%)
HUMNL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
JSCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.68%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.69%)
MLCF 43.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
OGDC 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.38%)
PAEL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.84%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
PIOC 101.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
PSO 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.69%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 90.10 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.68%)
UNITY 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0%)
BR30 23,163 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,144 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (0.02%)
Copper set to be LME's best base metal performer in 2020

  • However, US Senate leader Mitch McConnell's rejection to schedule a swift vote on whether to raise the country's coronavirus relief checks to $2,000 from $600 dampened sentiment.
Reuters 31 Dec 2020

HANOI: Copper prices fell on Thursday as hopes for more US stimulus checks dimmed, but the metal is set to be the best performer on the London Metal Exchange this year as the world's economies rebounded from COVID-19 pandemic slumps.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $7,818 a tonne by 0305 GMT, but was rising 26.6% year-to-date on a rebound in the global economy lead by China, weak dollar, tight supply and hopes for more global stimulus.

Factory activity in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, expanded in December as hot export demand fueled a recovery in the economy from a coronavirus slump, data on Thursday showed.

However, US Senate leader Mitch McConnell's rejection to schedule a swift vote on whether to raise the country's coronavirus relief checks to $2,000 from $600 dampened sentiment.

The most-traded copper February contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7% to 57,910 yuan ($8,870.34) a tonne. It has risen 16.6% so far this year, the third best performer on ShFE following aluminium with a 22.4% increase and zinc which has gained 18.4%.

Lead was set to be the worst performer on both exchanges, up 3.1% so far this year on the LME and up 3.5% on ShFE , as ample supply and subdued demand for lead batteries amid a shift towards greener alternatives.

