World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 32,552: RKI
31 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 32,552 to 1,719,737, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 964 to 33,071, the tally showed.
