AVN 92.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 142.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 113.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HBL 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUBC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
JSCL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
OGDC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PIOC 102.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 90.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 218.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.23%)
SNGP 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TRG 86.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
UNITY 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks up at open

  • The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.18 percent, or 47.68 points, to 27,194.79.
AFP 31 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with small gains, building on the previous two days' strong rallies aand putting the market on course for a positive end to a tumultuous year.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.18 percent, or 47.68 points, to 27,194.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.15 percent, or 5.27 points, to 3,419.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.20 percent, or 4.52 points, to 2,293.08.

Hong Kong stocks Croronavirus Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index China's second exchange

Hong Kong stocks up at open

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US

US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?

What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

14 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets inducted into PAF fleet

Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters