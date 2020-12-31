Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at open
31 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with small gains, building on the previous two days' strong rallies aand putting the market on course for a positive end to a tumultuous year.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.18 percent, or 47.68 points, to 27,194.79.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.15 percent, or 5.27 points, to 3,419.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.20 percent, or 4.52 points, to 2,293.08.
