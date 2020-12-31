Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved amendments to the master plan for development of port area, well-informed sources in Ministry of Maritime Affairs told Business Recorder.

According to the Ministry, Sections 10 & 11 of the PQA Act, 1973 provide that the authority shall prepare a master plan and a phased master programme for the development of port area and the plan and programme shall be submitted to the federal government for its approval.

In order to incorporate changes made in the master plan since 2001 and for future planning, PQA was recently in the process of appointing a consultant for preparation of a master plan.

The sources said, firms had been shortlisted and a case was being presented to infrastructure Development Committee of the PQA Board of selection of consultant.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs further noted that PQA intended to establish LNG terminals, multi-purpose terminals, and an integrated container Terminal on BOT basis, as per modern designs and practices. These terminals were being conceived for the growing requirements to enhance the container handling capacity.

PQA Board had approved the Board Resolutions to include the following terminals in the existing master plan: (i) establishment of two LNG terminals on BOT basis approved on August 23, 2019; (ii) establishment of two multi-purpose cargo terminals on BOT basis approved on September 17, 2020 and; (iii) establishment of one integrated terminal on BOT basis subject to first right of refusal as per existing Implementation Agreement (IA).

Ministry of Maritime Affairs requested for approval of the proposed amendment in PQA master plan under Sections 10 and 11 of the PQA Act, 1973 for establishing new terminals.

The federal government has granted, in principle, approval subject to the condition that Ministry of Maritime Affairs will submit the final master plan for approval of the federal cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020