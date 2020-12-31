US may seek to try accused killer of Daniel Pearl

WASHINGTON: The United States may seek to try in a US court a man accused of killing American journalist Daniel Pearl after a Pakistani court ordered his release, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on Tuesday.

Last week, a Pakistani court ordered the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter, after his conviction was overturned.

"The separate judicial rulings reversing his conviction and ordering his release are an affront to terrorism victims everywhere," Rosen said in a statement.

If efforts to reinstate Sheikh's conviction were not successful, he said, "The United States stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here.