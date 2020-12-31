AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Pakistan, Djibouti reiterate desire to strengthen cooperation

Recorder Report 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Djibouti have reiterated their desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of commerce, trade, culture, and defense.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Djibouti parliamentary delegation, led by President of National Parliament of Djibouti and acting-Chairman of African Union Parliament, Mohamed Ali Houmed, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

While welcoming the delegation, the President said Pakistan and Djibouti enjoyed excellent relations, and Pakistan wanted to further improve defense and economic ties with Djibouti for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. He appreciated the visit of the parliamentary delegation, and expressed the hope it would further strengthen the existing foundation of strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

He informed that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Djibouti and had decided to open its embassy there, and resident diplomatic missions in other African countries.

The president sought the support of the Government of Djibouti to expeditiously process and clear Pakistani goods at Djibouti port meant for Ethiopia and other destinations in the Horn of Africa.

The president also highlighted the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by India against the Muslim population in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He emphasized the need for a unified call from international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised under the UN Security Council resolutions.

President of National Parliament of Djibouti underscored the need for expanding bilateral cooperation in every sphere, including culture, trade, and defense.

He said Gwadar and Djibouti ports would help boost trade between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides emphasised the need for parliamentary, cultural, and defense exchanges, which would help in bringing the two countries further closer.

