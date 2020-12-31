AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 30, 2020). ====================================...
Recorder Report Updated 31 Dec 2020

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:              (+) 4,598.90
High:                       4,608.89
Low:                        4,553.13
Net Change:                (+) 46.26
Volume ('000):               394,054
Value ('000):             19,421,341
Makt Cap           1,500,805,948,749
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,723.90
NET CH.                   (+) 151.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,223.21
NET CH.                    (+) 17.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,905.40
NET CH.                    (+) 48.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,985.37
NET CH.                    (+) 15.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,978.94
NET CH.                    (+) 26.21
------------------------------------
As on:              30-December-2020
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

