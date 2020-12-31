KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,598.90 High: 4,608.89 Low: 4,553.13 Net Change: (+) 46.26 Volume ('000): 394,054 Value ('000): 19,421,341 Makt Cap 1,500,805,948,749 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,723.90 NET CH. (+) 151.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,223.21 NET CH. (+) 17.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,905.40 NET CH. (+) 48.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,985.37 NET CH. (+) 15.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,978.94 NET CH. (+) 26.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-December-2020 ====================================

