Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 30, 2020). ====================================...
Updated 31 Dec 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 30, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,598.90
High: 4,608.89
Low: 4,553.13
Net Change: (+) 46.26
Volume ('000): 394,054
Value ('000): 19,421,341
Makt Cap 1,500,805,948,749
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,723.90
NET CH. (+) 151.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,223.21
NET CH. (+) 17.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,905.40
NET CH. (+) 48.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,985.37
NET CH. (+) 15.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,978.94
NET CH. (+) 26.21
------------------------------------
As on: 30-December-2020
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.