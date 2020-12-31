Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Updated 31 Dec 2020
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Ghani Global
Holdings Ltd. 07.12.2020 29.12.2020 05.01.2021 -
Mitchells Fruit
Farms Ltd. 07.12.2020 29.12.2020 05.01.2021 Prem 40.00
BRR Guardian Mod. 30.12.2020 21.01.2021 28.01.2021 -
==================================================================================================
