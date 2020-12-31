KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Ghani Global Holdings Ltd. 07.12.2020 29.12.2020 05.01.2021 - Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd. 07.12.2020 29.12.2020 05.01.2021 Prem 40.00 BRR Guardian Mod. 30.12.2020 21.01.2021 28.01.2021 - ==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020