AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Crude oil: what’s in store for 2021?

BR Research 31 Dec 2020

If one word could sum up 2020 for crude oil, it would be ‘volatile’. Key highlight of 2020 for crude oil was the plunge in WTI price in April into negative territory, while Brent dropped below $20 a barrel due to coronavirus global pandemic as well as the Saudi Arabian and Russian confrontation on the price front. No such volatility has been seen in the oil market in the recent past – not even the global financial crisis. Another important aspect was the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members including Russia to curtail production flows to stabilize prices.

What followed was a year spent struggling to recover as demand destruction from COVID-19 continued amid stimuli such as COVID_19 vaccine rollout in key economies. As crude oil demand tanked in 2020 by some 9.8 million barrels per day, supply fell in response by around 13 million barrels from OPEC, non-OPEC, US, and Canada. Though crude oil prices have recovered since, they remain shy of beginning 2020 levels.

As a turbulent year comes to an end, it might not be an end to turbulence in oil prices; oil market is known for volatility, which reached new levels in 2020 and might continue to rear its head every now and then in 2021.

Many are eyeing recovery cycle in oil prices in 2021 with respect to rebound in demand and consumption. From the low base of 2020, the growth in demand with be significant. However, will consumption be back to pre-COVID levels is not something many believe in. where demand from the transport sectors expected to pick up, fuel consumption by air travel sector will likely remain depressed.

On supply side, production will rise in comparison to 2020; but a lot depends on how OPEC plus plans work. As per the latest plans, OPEC+ participating countries decided to voluntarily adjust production by 0.5 million barrels per day from 7.7 million barrels per day to 7.2 million barrels per day while agreeing to hold monthly OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meetings to assess market conditions.

Crude Oil OPEC

Crude oil: what’s in store for 2021?

14 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets inducted into PAF fleet

Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

Rs1.06 per unit increase in tariffs of Discos calculated

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratification

‘Anti-army’ remarks: PM’s videos to be presented in court: Maryam

Asif says PM behind his arrest

Qureshi defends NAB, says PM won’t resign

Body to review census process, data collection

Nawaz’s passport to be annulled on Feb 16: Rashid

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters