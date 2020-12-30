COVID-19 resurge: Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district Central

Micro smart lockdown has been imposed in District Central of Karachi for two weeks amid second wave of the coronavirus.

As per notification issued by the authorities, three sub division of the district under were put under micro lockdown from December 30th to 13th January, 2021.

“Pursuant to the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in various areas of the district central, second wave of the COVID-19, is becoming imminent to spread, which may lead to a potential public health emergency for the general public,” read the notification.

Different areas of North Karachi and North Nazimabad have been placed under the micro smart lockdown.

The district administration placed many areas of six UCs – 2,4,5,6,8, 11 – of Gulbarg while in North Karachi, five UCs – 2,3,5,6,9 – were put under lockdown.

Pillion riding, social and trade activities will be banned in the areas. Movement of people residing in areas shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, medical stores, bakeries shall be allowed to remain open, read the notification.

All kinds of industrial units in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants.