AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 resurge: Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district Central

  • The district administration placed many areas of six UCs of Gulbarg while five UCs in North Karachi were put under lockdown.
  • Different areas of North Karachi and North Nazimabad have been placed under the micro smart lockdown.
BR Web Desk 30 Dec 2020

Micro smart lockdown has been imposed in District Central of Karachi for two weeks amid second wave of the coronavirus.

As per notification issued by the authorities, three sub division of the district under were put under micro lockdown from December 30th to 13th January, 2021.

“Pursuant to the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in various areas of the district central, second wave of the COVID-19, is becoming imminent to spread, which may lead to a potential public health emergency for the general public,” read the notification.

Different areas of North Karachi and North Nazimabad have been placed under the micro smart lockdown.

The district administration placed many areas of six UCs – 2,4,5,6,8, 11 – of Gulbarg while in North Karachi, five UCs – 2,3,5,6,9 – were put under lockdown.

Pillion riding, social and trade activities will be banned in the areas. Movement of people residing in areas shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, medical stores, bakeries shall be allowed to remain open, read the notification.

All kinds of industrial units in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan Karachi COVID19

COVID-19 resurge: Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district Central

Cabinet committee approves procurement of over million COVID-19 vaccines

Swiss person dies after COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters