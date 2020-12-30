World
At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says
- Plane carrying Yemen's newly-formed government arrived from Saudi Arabia.
30 Dec 2020
DUBAI: At least five people were killed and dozens more were wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying Yemen's newly-formed government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters.
