PML-N leadership summon session to discuss protests, resignations

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has called a session on Thursday (tomorrow) to mull over organising protests against the arrest of central leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif and resignations of lawmakers from the assemblies.

Rana Ranaullah will chair the session in Lahore’s Model Town, where party’s central leaders will sit together to review the political developments including arrests of leaders by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to ARY News, PML-N leaders are likely to be assigned certain responsibilities regarding the forthcoming protest demonstrations, which would be led by vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Moreover, they are expected to discuss the deadline regarding the lawmakers’ resignations in the upcoming session.

The political leadership will finalise recommendations to take forward the anti-government movement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had threatened the government of befitting the response for ‘kidnapping’ party lawmaker Khawaja Asif earlier Tuesday if he is not released shortly.