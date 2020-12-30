Markets
Kenyan shilling weakens due to increased importer dollar demand
- At 0812 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.15/109.35 to the dollar.
30 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday due to increased dollar demand from importers in various sectors, traders said.
At 0812 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.15/109.35 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 108.80/109.10.
Comments