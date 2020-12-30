AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
WhatsApp may not run on these smartphones from January 1st

  • But the bad news is that the customers of some old Apple and Android phones will have no choice but to give up and buy a new phone. Such phones are still used in large numbers around the world.
Ali Ahmed 30 Dec 2020

The world’s leading messaging platform, WhatsApp app, will be shut down on millions of phones from January 1, 2021, for which would need to install a newer version of the smartphone's operating system.

But the bad news is that the customers of some old Apple and Android phones will have no choice but to give up and buy a new phone. Such phones are still used in large numbers around the world.

As per media reports, if an iPhone doesn't run on iOS 9 or later, or your Android phone lags behind at least version 4.0.3, i.e. Ice Cream Sandwich, WhatsApp may refuse to open. This literally means that WhatsApp will be shut down on iPhone 4 and all models below it as it will not be able to reach iOS 9 even after their iOS upgrade.

On the other hand, smartphone models like iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S were sold before the release of iOS 9, but they have the route for software updates. That's why you should update your phone today.

As of January 1, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire, and LG Optimus will be unable to run the Black WhatsApp.

Currently, there are more than two billion WhatsApp users in the world and the majority of them will not lose this feature, but WhatsApp may be closed on the following phones: Apple iPhone, One to Four models, Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Laser and any Android phone released before 2010.

Below are the names of the smartphones that need to be updated to at least iOS 9 or Android OS 4.0.3 version:

Apple iPhone 4S, IPhone 5, IPhone 5S, IPhone 6, IPhone 6S, Samsung Galaxy S3 or later, Samsung Galaxy Note, HTC Sensation, HTC Thunderbolt, Motorola Droid, Sony Xperia Pro

