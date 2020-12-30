AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

  • Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

HAMBURG: The lowest offer in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of white rice which closed on Wednesday was estimated at $408.28 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said in initial assessments.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said. The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice tenders in past weeks to cool high local prices after floods damaged crops. A previous tender for 50,000 tonnes of rice from Bangladesh also closed on Monday.

