Asad Umar forms committee to review global practices for next population census

  • “We have to ensure the next census is not only accurate but also enjoys confidence of all regions and stakeholders,” says the Minister.
  • Committee will be headed by Chairman planning commission.
BR Web Desk 30 Dec 2020

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has formed a committee to review global and regional practices for carrying out national population census.

The minister made the announcement via tweet stating that the committee will be headed by the Chairman planning commission, who will review best global and regional practices for carrying out national population census.

“We have to ensure the next census is not only accurate but also enjoys confidence of all regions and stakeholders,” he added.

Earlier, the federal cabinet had approved the 6th National Census-2017 with a dissenting note submitted by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), one of the government’s main allies.

Meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided to send the census report to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to get its final nod with consensus among the provinces.

Talking to Dawn News, Federal information minister Shibli Faraz said, “The cabinet approved Census-2017 and recommended some amendments so that the exercise could be carried out after every three years and not 10 years.”

