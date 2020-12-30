Govt approves hike in electricity rates

The government has approved to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.6 per unit in terms of fuel price adjustment.

As per media reports, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had requested the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.52.

The application was made for the October and November fuel adjustment. In which it was requested to increase the price of electricity by 95 paisa per unit for November and 57 paisa per unit for October.

According to NEPRA officials, the hearing in the matter of fuel price adjustment has been completed in NEPRA and approval has been given to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.6., adding a burden of Rs 8.40 billion to power consumers.

According to NEPRA, the government did not transfer fuel price adjustments to consumers from November to June.