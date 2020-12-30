World
India extends suspension of flights with Britain to Jan 7
- Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly.
30 Dec 2020
BENGALURU: India has extended until Jan. 7 its suspension of flights with Britain, the civil aviation minister said, as the South Asian nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.
"Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.
UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
India extends suspension of flights with Britain to Jan 7
SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers
New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study
India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book
China to deliver 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF today
NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark
US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl
Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention
From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race
Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate
Read more stories
Comments