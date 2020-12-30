AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
World

India extends suspension of flights with Britain to Jan 7

  • Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: India has extended until Jan. 7 its suspension of flights with Britain, the civil aviation minister said, as the South Asian nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.

"Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.

India United Kingdom South Asian nation Hardeep Singh Puri civil aviation minister

