World
China reports 24 new COVID cases vs 27 a day earlier
- The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 cases from eight a day earlier.
30 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 29, down from 27 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.
The National Health Commission said in its daily online bulletin that 17 of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad. The seven locally transmitted cases came from the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang, and the capital city of Beijing.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 cases from eight a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,027, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
China to deliver 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF today
China reports 24 new COVID cases vs 27 a day earlier
NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark
US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl
Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention
From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race
Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate
New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort
Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says
Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override
Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count
Read more stories
Comments