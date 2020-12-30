AVN 90.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
CHCC 143.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.36%)
DCL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
DGKC 113.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
EFERT 63.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.22%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
HBL 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 32.73 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.54%)
KAPCO 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
OGDC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.42%)
PAEL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
PIBTL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 102.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
PSO 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.14%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.29%)
TRG 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.93%)
UNITY 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,605 Increased By ▲ 58.12 (1.28%)
BR30 23,170 Increased By ▲ 323.99 (1.42%)
KSE100 43,690 Increased By ▲ 434.62 (1%)
KSE30 18,170 Increased By ▲ 188.77 (1.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s industries moving towards expansion owing to govt policies says Azhar

  • Azhar was of the view that owing to measures taken by the incumbent government and institutions, the country was able to convert the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.
Ali Ahmed 30 Dec 2020

Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar has said that due to government measures Pakistan’s Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector is growing despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the industries are looking for expansion.

“For the past 60 to 70 years, we have had the problem that our investment and saving rate has been quite low. A lot of our expenditure by both households and businesses is on consumption and not on investment, which leaves little space for our industrial and capital base” said the minister, while talking to a private channel.

Azhar was of the view that owing to measures taken by the incumbent government and institutions, the country was able to convert the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.

“The government introduced a number of packages this year, including industrial and energy relief package, SBPs TERF package, we issued refunds and deferred payments of companies. All these measures resulted that despite COVID-19 pandemic, our Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) is growing even faster than in pre-COVID period,” informed Azhar.

“The good news is that we are now not talking about capacity utilization anymore, but expansion due to these packages,” he said. Azhar said that the country’s production would increase only if new factories are established, leading to an increase in wealth and employment generation.

Pakistan Hammad Azhar COVID LSMI

Pakistan’s industries moving towards expansion owing to govt policies says Azhar

China to deliver 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF today

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters