Dec 30, 2020
Dropped keeper Ryan ready to part ways with Brighton

  • Ryan said he bore no ill-will towards Potter while noting Brighton had not won a game in his absence.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

Dropped Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan said he will fight to win back his starting spot but conceded it might be better to part ways with the English south coast club in the January transfer window.

The Australia international had been a fixture in the Brighton goalmouth since joining from Valencia in 2017 but he has fallen out of favour with manager Graham Potter, who has opted for the inexperienced Robert Sanchez since their 3-0 defeat at Leicester two weeks ago.

Ryan said Potter had told him Sanchez would have a "substantial" run as the starting keeper and Jason Steele would remain his second choice.

"He added that if I get a good offer in January I should take it, knowing that I want to be playing week-in week-out," the 28-year-old told Australian broadcaster SBS.

"It came as a shock and a surprise that he said that.

"Knowing where I stand now, from what was communicated to me, perhaps it might be better that we do go our separate ways.

"However, until that opportunity comes - and it's a good project - then, as far as I'm concerned, I'm a Brighton player and I'm here to fight for my spot."

Brighton lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Tuesday and are in 17th place on 13 points from 16 games, two points above the relegation zone.

Ryan said he bore no ill-will towards Potter while noting Brighton had not won a game in his absence.

"I understand it's not a personal attack on me. In any business, in any industry, if the bosses perceive there's something better than what they've got they're going to go about making changes," he added.

"I knew it wasn't down to me that the team hadn't been winning and I guess what's happened since confirms that."

