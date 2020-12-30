Markets
Argentine soy crushers sign deal with oilseed workers, ending strike
- The deal includes a gradual, two-part 25% increase in salaries from January to August.
30 Dec 2020
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's CIARA soy crushing chamber said late on Tuesday that it signed a contract with oilseed workers, ending a 20-day wage strike that had paralyzed exports from the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.
The deal includes a gradual, two-part 25% increase in salaries from January to August, with increases for the rest of the year to be determined by official inflation figures, CIARA said in a statement.
