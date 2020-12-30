AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
DGKC 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 62.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.01%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HBL 132.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.36%)
HUBC 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
JSCL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KAPCO 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
MLCF 43.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.02%)
PSO 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.46%)
SNGP 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
STPL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.95%)
TRG 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.81%)
UNITY 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.42%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,589 Increased By ▲ 42.72 (0.94%)
BR30 23,073 Increased By ▲ 227.66 (1%)
KSE100 43,581 Increased By ▲ 325.42 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,121 Increased By ▲ 139.64 (0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arsenal must be cautious with Saka, says Arteta

  • Tuesday's win was Arsenal's first back-to-back league victories since the opening two games of the season and Arteta said it should give the players more belief.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with midfielder Bukayo Saka's display in their 1-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday but said it was important not to expect too much too soon from the English teenager.

Saka, who scored in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday, was a constant threat against Brighton and set up Alexandre Lacazette's 66th minute winner.

The 19-year-old made his England debut in October after a breakthrough 2019-20 season and has been a rare bright spark in Arsenal's turbulent campaign.

The win lifted Arsenal to 13th on 20 points and eased some of the pressure on Spaniard Arteta after a rocky run of seven games without a win had left them only four points above the relegation zone.

"I would like everybody to be cautious and let him be and let him develop. I think he's having the right progression," Arteta told reporters of Saka.

"I think he's got the right people around him in his house in his entourage. And he's got the right team mates as well to support him all the time, give him confidence, keep his feet on the floor.

"And hopefully we can be the right coaches around him, be the right club to see the player that he can be in the future."

Tuesday's win was Arsenal's first back-to-back league victories since the opening two games of the season and Arteta said it should give the players more belief.

"You need the results to start confidence and now with two wins, I think everyone is in a much better mood," Arteta said. "The best medicine is wins -- it's a different world and a different story. The picture looks much better at the moment."

Arsenal next travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

England Arsenal Bukayo Saka's Mikel Arteta Arsenal manager

Arsenal must be cautious with Saka, says Arteta

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters