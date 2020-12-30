AVN 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
DGKC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EFERT 63.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HBL 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.42%)
HUBC 78.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
JSCL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
KAPCO 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
MLCF 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
OGDC 104.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.01%)
PSO 215.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (6.31%)
TRG 87.30 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.18%)
UNITY 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.55%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By ▲ 42.86 (0.94%)
BR30 23,088 Increased By ▲ 241.95 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,582 Increased By ▲ 326.72 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,123 Increased By ▲ 141.8 (0.79%)
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 81.5 million, death toll at 1,781,355

  • Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

More than 81.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,781,355? have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

China Pfizer Biotech coronavirus globally

