Indian shares pause after record run
30 Dec 2020
BENGALURU: Indian shares retreated on Wednesday as investors took a breather after the latest string of record-setting gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 13,929 by 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.08% down at 47,574.04. Both indexes had closed at record levels in the last two sessions.
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd fell more than 1%, while ICICI Bank was down 0.3% in early trade.
Other Asian shares hit record highs as hopes of a strong economic recovery next year and little sign of policymakers winding back massive stimulus efforts fuelled global risk appetite.
