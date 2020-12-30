AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
DGKC 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 62.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.01%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HBL 132.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.36%)
HUBC 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
JSCL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KAPCO 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
MLCF 43.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.02%)
PSO 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.46%)
SNGP 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
STPL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.95%)
TRG 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.81%)
UNITY 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.42%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,589 Increased By ▲ 42.72 (0.94%)
BR30 23,073 Increased By ▲ 227.66 (1%)
KSE100 43,581 Increased By ▲ 325.42 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,121 Increased By ▲ 139.64 (0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares pause after record run

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 13,929 by 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.08% down at 47,574.04.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares retreated on Wednesday as investors took a breather after the latest string of record-setting gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 13,929 by 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.08% down at 47,574.04. Both indexes had closed at record levels in the last two sessions.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd fell more than 1%, while ICICI Bank was down 0.3% in early trade.

Other Asian shares hit record highs as hopes of a strong economic recovery next year and little sign of policymakers winding back massive stimulus efforts fuelled global risk appetite.

Indian shares asian shares ICICI Bank S&P BSE Sensex HDFC Bank Ltd

Indian shares pause after record run

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters