World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,459: RKI
- The reported death toll rose by 1,129 to 32,107, the tally showed.
30 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,459 to 1,687,185, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 1,129 to 32,107, the tally showed.
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,459: RKI
Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention
From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race
Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate
New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort
Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says
Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override
Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count
Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD
'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered
Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today
Read more stories
Comments