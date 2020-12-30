AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
DGKC 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 62.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HBL 132.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.38%)
HUBC 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
JSCL 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 89.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1%)
PSO 215.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-1.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.8%)
TRG 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.81%)
UNITY 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By ▲ 40.87 (0.9%)
BR30 23,072 Increased By ▲ 225.99 (0.99%)
KSE100 43,567 Increased By ▲ 311.29 (0.72%)
KSE30 18,123 Increased By ▲ 141.94 (0.79%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

  • In a statement to AFP, a Labor Department spokesperson said it would work with individual states to make sure payments under the programs, which were reauthorized until March 14, continue uninterrupted.
AFP 30 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: Jobless Americans who risked not receiving unemployment aid this week due to President Donald Trump's delay in signing off on it will indeed receive the money, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

Congress in March expanded the US unemployment safety net as the coronavirus pandemic struck, creating the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for freelancers and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) for the long-term unemployed but only funding them until the end of the year.

After months of stuttering negotiations, Congress agreed to reauthorize those programs in a $900 billion spending package passed only days before their December 26 expiration, but Trump objected to its contents before eventually signing it on Sunday -- one day after those programs lapsed.

Because many states determine benefit payments for the week ahead on Sunday morning, experts feared Trump's evening signing of the bill could mean benefits under the two programs wouldn't be paid this week.

In a statement to AFP, a Labor Department spokesperson said it would work with individual states to make sure payments under the programs, which were reauthorized until March 14, continue uninterrupted.

"As states are implementing these new provisions as quickly as possible, the department does not anticipate that eligible claimants will miss a week of benefits due to the timing of the law's enactment," the spokesperson said.

An interruption in weekly jobless payments would have increased the pressure on Americans put out of work by the world's largest Covid-19 outbreak.

The United States saw unemployment spike to 14.7 percent in April after business shutdowns were ordered to stop the virus from spreading.

Though it decreased to 6.7 percent in November, Labor Department data released last week said more than 800,000 people on average are losing their jobs each week, a level above the worst single week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis.

As of the week ended December 5, the Labor Department said more than 9.2 million people were receiving PUA benefits and more than 4.8 million were receiving PEUC.

Stimulus payments

Meanwhile, American workers could start seeing stimulus payments of as much as $600 in their accounts as soon as Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

"Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families," Mnuchin said.

"These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."

On Twitter, he added that for those not receiving electronic payment, "paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow."

The stimulus bill set aside $166 billion to provide cash for families to help weather the pandemic, but Trump blasted the amount and demanded it be increased to $2,000.

Democrats agreed, and the House of Representatives approved a bill to do that, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the measure, refusing to allow a vote.

"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP," Trump said. "$600 IS NOT ENOUGH!"

Donald Trump jobless Twitter Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin coronavirus pandemic Republican US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell IRS Labor Department Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters