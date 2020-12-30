AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
World

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

  • There have been at least 500,800 deaths among the 29 countries in the region, with more than half of those in Brazil (191,000) and Mexico (120,000.)
AFP 30 Dec 2020

MONTEVIDEO: Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday became the second region after Europe to top half a million deaths from Covid-19, according to an AFP count based on official tallies.

There have been at least 500,800 deaths among the 29 countries in the region, with more than half of those in Brazil (191,000) and Mexico (120,000) .

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

