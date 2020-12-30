Grizzlies star Morant to miss 3-5 weeks with sprained ankle

LOS ANGELES: Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant is expected to miss three to five weeks with a sprained left ankle, the Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday.

The young Grizzlies star was hurt minutes before halftime of a win over the Brooklyn Nets, when he rose to try to block a shot by Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and came down on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot.

"Further imaging revealed a Grad 2 ankle sprain, with an expected recovery time of three to five weeks," the Grizzlies said in a statement.

Morant was clearly in pain as he hopped off the court, falling to the floor just beyond the baseline. He was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

He later returned to sit courtside with a protective boot on his injured ankle, enthusiastically encouraging teammates as they pulled off a 116-111 overtime win over the Nets.

"A moment like that can really test you," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of the moment Morant went down.

The 21-year-old Morant, who had averaged 36 points in the team's first two games of the season, sounded positive on Twitter on Tuesday, posting a picture of himself smiling during a game captioned: "i know God is working, so i smile".