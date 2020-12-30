AVN 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.96%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 113.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HASCOL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
HBL 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.64%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
JSCL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
KAPCO 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
KEL 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
OGDC 104.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 101.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PSO 215.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.6%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
STPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.82%)
TRG 86.84 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.64%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By ▲ 38.73 (0.85%)
BR30 23,054 Increased By ▲ 208.01 (0.91%)
KSE100 43,516 Increased By ▲ 260.92 (0.6%)
KSE30 18,105 Increased By ▲ 123.62 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Grizzlies star Morant to miss 3-5 weeks with sprained ankle

  • He later returned to sit courtside with a protective boot on his injured ankle, enthusiastically encouraging teammates as they pulled off a 116-111 overtime win over the Nets.
AFP 30 Dec 2020

LOS ANGELES: Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant is expected to miss three to five weeks with a sprained left ankle, the Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday.

The young Grizzlies star was hurt minutes before halftime of a win over the Brooklyn Nets, when he rose to try to block a shot by Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and came down on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot.

"Further imaging revealed a Grad 2 ankle sprain, with an expected recovery time of three to five weeks," the Grizzlies said in a statement.

Morant was clearly in pain as he hopped off the court, falling to the floor just beyond the baseline. He was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

He later returned to sit courtside with a protective boot on his injured ankle, enthusiastically encouraging teammates as they pulled off a 116-111 overtime win over the Nets.

"A moment like that can really test you," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of the moment Morant went down.

The 21-year-old Morant, who had averaged 36 points in the team's first two games of the season, sounded positive on Twitter on Tuesday, posting a picture of himself smiling during a game captioned: "i know God is working, so i smile".

Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot NBA Morant Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins

Grizzlies star Morant to miss 3-5 weeks with sprained ankle

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters