Governor to review performance of federal depts

LAHORE: With a view to monitor the performance of federal departments working in Punjab, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has convened a meeting of provincial heads of federal departments on Wednesday (today) here at Governor's House.

The meeting will formulate modalities and procedure of reviewing the performance of the departments. The Governor has appointed Deputy Secretary Governor House Zaheer Abbas Chatha as Focal Person for Federal Departments. Zaheer Abbas will carry out coordination duties in Federal departments and will also have regular liaison with the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit.

The Governor said that as per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will ensure immediate redressal of public complaints against federal departments in Punjab. He further said the government will take action against the officers who have shown poor performance. It is the responsibility of the officers of all departments to listen to the public grievances and resolve them promptly. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

