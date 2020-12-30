LHC directs LWMC to let Turkish contractors work till 31st

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to let the Turkish contractors Albayrak and Ozpak work till expiry of their contracts on December 31.

The court disposed of the petition filed by the Turkish contractors and advised the parties resolve the matter relating the machinery amicably.

The petitioner through its counsel pleaded that the LWMC illegally took over the machinery, other material including the vehicles.

On the previous hearing, the court had restrained the LWMC from using the equipment of the petitioners. The counsel said the LWMC in connivance with the local police forcefully and illegally occupied the whole machinery and vehicles of the contractor/petitioner before the expiry of the contract.

He said that the respondents had no authority to take over the machinery and other infrastructure of the petitioner.

He asked the court to declare the impugned act of the LWMC and other respondents as illegal and order them to return the illegally possessed machinery to the petitioner.

LWMC's counsel contended that the Turkish companies violated the contracts and had refused to lift waste from the city after December 10.

