AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sugar industry: PSMA castigates former ICCI president's statement

30 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Commenting on the statement by a former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has alleged that perhaps ICCI former official had no knowledge of rural economy neither probably he has visited farms and seen the agricultural crops.

Former ICCI President had said that the government is unnecessarily promoting the sugar industry and the sugarcane crop.

PSMA spokesman said that the farmers grow sugarcane because they get more money. Sugarcane crop promotes the rural economy and transfer of capital from the urban areas to rural and backward areas. It is only possible when sugar mills are established there has been remarkable improvement in socio-economic conditions of the poor segment of the society.

The spokesman of PSMA said that we are not opposing the plantation of cotton crop rather we support that all crops should get proper share as it is available on the demand and supply basis. Farmers are growing sugarcane, cotton, maize, rice and all type of crops.

Secondly Shahid Rasheed Butt does not understand the subsidy is not demanded by sugar industry rather this subsidy is passed on to the sugarcane growers because minimum support price of sugarcane is announced by government and the sugarcane is purchased under Cane Purchase Receipts (CPRs). Whereas no other crop is having the minimum support price neither any of crops like cotton, wheat, maize, rice or pulses. No CPR is issued on other crops. The spokesman of PSMA said we want that government should get away with this support price mechanism of sugarcane also and let it be based on the market forces to be adjusted with international price of sugar on daily basis.

The spokesman said that there is dire need to work on the research and development of sugarcane crop so that farmers can get better yields, recovery and disease free cane would be possible to compete with the rest of the world as the rest of the world is doing the same. Therefore, no export subsidy would be required to compensate the farmers. He said this year cotton growers are dis-hearted because their yield has been around 10 maunds an acre. There was heavy pest attack on cotton crop and due to these heavy losses to farmers next year more cotton growers are bound to shift towards other crops which can give them good return.

The spokesman of PSMA denied no present or past government supported the sugar industry by going out of the way.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Sugar industry: PSMA castigates former ICCI president's statement

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Different items: Tariff review proposals to be placed before ECC

Properties, vehicles: FBR issues e-notices to over 0.2m taxpayers

Ghani appointed chairman of FBR

NAB arrests Khawaja Asif

Wapda allowed to issue $500m Eurobonds

Chinese firms: Trump admin bolsters order barring US investment

Sindh confirms presence of new coronavirus strain

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.