Aussie, kiwi gain

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: The Australian and New Zealand dollars traded slightly higher against the greenback on Tuesday, as risk appetite was boosted by a new stimulus package in the US and a landmark Brexit trade deal.

The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for risk, rose 16 basis points to $0.7593 in thin trading, as the safe-haven greenback languished near a 2-1/2-year low, as US lawmakers pushed forward with a Covid-19 relief package.

The Aussie is on track to end 2020 more than 8% high, its biggest annual gain since 2017, having endured a roller coaster year, starting at $0.7007 before falling as low as $0.5469.

The New Zealand dollar was up at $0.7118 on Tuesday, and was on track for its biggest annual gain since 2012. Australian yields were largely flat on Tuesday, with the 10-year last at 0.972%, compared to 0.968% on Dec. 14.