Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project: NHA seeks govt finances to bridge funding gap

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) will take Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project on public-private partnership basis but will also seek government finances to bridge the funding gap.

This was stated by the NHA Member Coordination, Asim Amin, who held an e-katchehri at the head office of the authority through the NHA's official Facebook page, and answered questions placed by the people from all over the country.

As per the directives of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, regarding reaching out to the public through holding khuli katchehris by organisations under the federal government.

He admitted that the last time, the NHA did not receive a good response for the project.

Amin hoped that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project would be started by March 2021 on Public-Private Partnership basis.

However, he said that the NHA would contact the Planning Commission and sought government finances for the project.

He informed that work on four-lane Peshawar-Torkham Highway would also start by 2021 on new alignment.

He said that an agreement with the World Bank had been signed for the project and work on consultancy was in progress after which the tender would be issued. Asim Amin, member coordination said, provision of safe and sound journey on the motorways and the highways stood among the NHA's priorities.

In the ongoing season there is severe fog on motorways, Islamabad-Peshawar (M-1), Islamabad-Lahore (M-2), Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3), Faisalabad-Multan (M-4) Multan-Sukkur (M-5), and the national highways, and this situation is creating difficulties for the travelers. He asked the people to avoid overtaking and travel at low speed. He further requested to maintain distance among the vehicles on road. He said that as per directive of the Prime Minister's Office, complaints regarding overcharging and provision of sub-standard items at motorway service/rest areas were being attended promptly.

To this effect, he appealed to the travelers to obtain receipt of shopping and compare the rates shown on receipt with the rates declared by the local administration, also displayed there.

In case of overcharging, complaints may be lodged at the phone numbers provided there.

Likewise, a contract for direly required flyover near Bhara Kahu will be awarded in July 2021. He further said steps were underway to improve the condition of Balkasar-Mianwali road at a cost of Rs70 million.

Amin further said, dualisation of Indus Highway was also underway in three phases with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank, and it provided a reduced distance by 450km as compared to the Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (N-5).

Amin said two-lane Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road would also be dualised. He also informed about the proposed flyover at Shahdara near Lahore to control traffic congestion there. He said it was expected that this flyover would be tendered by November 2021. He said that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway would be further extended to Kharain and Rawalpindi.

Sialkot-Kharian (70km) and Kharian-Rawalpindi (115km) projects will pave the way for further industrial development in this whole region.

