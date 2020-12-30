Centre violating Article 158, says minister

KARACHI: The federal government is violating Article 158 of the Constitution by depriving Sindh of its gas rights, alleged Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh on Tuesday.

In a press briefing Sheikh said due to persistent gas crisis, the lives of domestic and commercial consumers have become miserable in the province.

The minister said the gas crisis will intensify in January and February due to wrong government decisions. Imtiaz Sheikh claimed that the first right to gas in Sindh belongs to the people here.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020