Digital platform: NCCPL and Idenfo join hands

KARACHI: The NCCPL has a track record of providing automated business solutions to capital market participants with an objective to provide ease of doing business and to enhance transparency and efficiency in capital market operations. In continuation of this endeavour, NCCPL has taken a huge step in announcing its collaboration with Idenfo, a trailblazer UK-based fintech specializing in Anti-Money Laundering "AML", FATF and compliance solutions. Through this collaboration a seamless intuitive digital platform will be made available for authorized intermediaries.

The digital platform will facilitate Authorized Intermediaries including securities brokers to increase accuracy and volume of applications by providing pre-checks on the client. With this, both companies aim to make investing through brokers a frictionless experience.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020